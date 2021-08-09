4th Oath Keeper will cooperate with government as part of guilty plea in largest Capitol riot conspiracy case

Jason Dolan followed the lead of Graydon Young in trading information for a reduced sentence.

WASHINGTON — A fourth defendant in the largest Capitol riot conspiracy case pled guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Florida admitted to being part of a military-style stack formation of Oath Keepers who forced their way through the violent mob and into the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Dolan plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction and has agreed to cooperate fully with government investigators to try and get his reduced sentence.

Dolan, a 20-year Marine veteran, is the fourth of 20 alleged members of the extremist anti-government group to plead guilty in what has become the largest conspiracy indictment brought by the Department of Justice in the Jan. 6 attack.



Prosecutors have also accused members in the group of stashing rifles at a Northern Virginia hotel before they stormed the Capitol. Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia is among those still under indictment in the case.

Dolan is facing roughly 5 to 6.5 years in prison, although his time could be reduced by Judge Amit Mehta should the Department of Justice be satisfied with the information Dolan provides. Mehta agreed to delay the sentencing date while Dolan provides information to the FBI.