Mormon crickets are so bad in Nevada that crews are plowing them off the roads

The migration arrived this week in Elko, Nevada, where residents are using leaf-blowers, brooms, tractors to push them away, or are just hiding inside.

ELKO, Nevada — A migration of millions of Mormon crickets reached the Nevada city of Elko this week, and the little insects are everywhere: on roads, in fields and shrubs, climbing walls.

"They're just gross," resident Precious Drake told NBC News. "... Yeah, they poop everywhere. We just stay inside. We don't go outside."

The crickets, which are native to the western United States, are in their migratory phase. They have a four- to six-year cycle and then go dormant for a few years. The last dormant period ended in 2019, so now they're back, NBC News said.

They may travel between a half-mile and a mile every day and then stay at a site for usually three to four days, according to the University of Nevada-Reno.

For residents of Elko – a city of about 20,000 residents along Interstate 80 in northeastern Nevada – the crickets can't move on soon enough.

The Nevada Department of Transportation had to plow crickets from area highways because they make for slick driving conditions.

THAT FEELING WHEN you’ve been plowing and sanding Elko-area highways for better driving traction after Mormon crickets... Posted by Nevada Department of Transportation on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Steve Burrows, the director of community relations for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, told NBC News that employees have used leaf-blowers, brooms and a tractor with a snow plow attachment to push piles of crickets away from entrances.

"I do sympathize with people because yeah, it is kind of overwhelming to have these kind of populations, but they will go away," said Jeff Knight, a Nevada Department of Agriculture entomologist, to NBC News.

