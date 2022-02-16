'It's ruined our lives.' | Veterans exposed to contaminated water at military base protest in Louisville

The government found those stationed at the Camp Lejeune Marine Base in North Carolina were exposed to contamination in the water system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Veterans gathered in Louisville Wednesday to continue fighting for disability compensation after being exposed to contaminated water at a U.S. military base.

The U.S. government found those stationed at the Camp Lejeune Marine Base in North Carolina were exposed to contamination in the water system between August 1953 and December 1987.

"We were consuming that through all of our water drinking," Curtis Crawford, a Virginia Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Advocate, said. "Through your meals, through your coffee, you took showers in it."

Advocates now refer to themselves as survivors of the contamination but not all were left unharmed.

"The toxic water, the chemicals, it's ruined our lives as we know," said Crystal Dickens, a Camp Lejeune veteran.

Dickens was stationed in the area from 1978 to 1986. She said she's tried to get help, but hasn't had much luck.

"The VA has denied me seven times and I'm actually a veteran service officer working at the VA at the time," Dickens said.

The VA said it understands the veterans' and their families' frustration.

“Providing world-class care and timely access to benefits for veterans is our number one priority and we understand their frustrations and those of their loved ones regarding this matter," said a representative on behalf of the department.

Representatives said as of Feb. 15, 2022, they've seen 84,227 claims related to Camp Lejeune's contaminated water.

Veterans said when it comes to getting compensation, they feel it's almost impossible.

"No matter what state you live in, if you file a claim with Camp Lejeune, it automatically comes to the VA regional office here in Louisville, KY," said Brian Amburgey, a Kentucky Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Advocate.

"It's a battle," Amburgey said. "If you file a claim with Camp Lejeune, you've got a 5% chance of getting any kind of compensation as far as a veteran."

Those in Louisville protesting said they really just want people to be aware.

"I gave up, but I'm going back to it again," Dickens said. "I can't give up."

