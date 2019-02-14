PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There have been reports of an active shooter at Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Thursday, Portsmouth police told 13News Now it was a false alarm.

According to Terri K. Davis, Congressional and Public Affairs Officer Norfolk Naval Shipyard, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Full statement from the U.S. Navy:

"There are initial reports of an active shooter situation at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. All personnel should remain sheltered in place. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Shipyard law enforcement is also investigating a threatening message found on a bathroom wall at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday the message was found.

As a precautionary measure, the surrounding area has been evacuated.

NNSY takes these threats very seriously and will work with NCIS to fully investigate.

No further information has been released at this time.