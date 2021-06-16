Kentucky Navy Seaman killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in July

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton, of Somerset, was accounted for in April. He will be buried in July.

WASHINGTON — According to a release, a Kentucky Navy seaman, died at Pearl Harbor, has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency (DPAA) said Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton, of Somerset, was accounted for in April.

Helton, 18, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits during the Japanese aircraft raid and quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Helton.

To identify Helton’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis.

Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used DNA analysis.

Helton’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The Navy Seaman will be buried July 31 in Burnside, Kentucky.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

