Louisville, Kentucky native, Chanizma Wright, Aviation Maintenance Administration man 3rd Class, has reenlisted for four years of Navy service aboard USS Constitution.

According to a news release, the sailor takes an oath and signs a contract to continue serving their country as a member of the U.S. Navy and the armed forces.

“It was just awesome to be sworn in by Cmdr. Benda, my favorite commanding officer, and to be surrounded by some of my military family and people that mean the most to me,” said Wright.

During the ceremony, Wright was also promoted to the rank of third-class petty officer, which is a role that brings greater leadership responsibility and authority.

Wright has served in the Navy for two years, and USS Constitution is her first duty station.

Wright is a 2016 graduate of Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, S.C.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.

