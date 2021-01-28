Kentucky National Guard sending additional members to DC

Around 150 Guardsmen and guardswoman based out of Richmond will be sent to the Capitol next week and remain through March.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, the Kentucky National Guard is sending approximately 150 National Guard Members to Washington DC next week to assist law enforcement with security operations through March.

Two weeks ago, Governor Andy Beshear authorized the deployment of 270 guardsmen and guardswomen to the Capitol ahead of the Inauguration of President Joe Biden. The release says that those members returned home Jan. 24.

The members, based out of Richmond's 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), volunteered to assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

Federal and local authorities have requested continued National Guard support following the conclusion of the inauguration. DC is expecting 5,000-7,000 Guardsmen from around the nation to provide support.



"Law enforcement in DC has requested additional Guard support into March and we're willing to do our part," said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky. "The Soldiers from the 149th MEB will represent Kentucky and work alongside service members from many other states to help where most needed. We're incredibly proud of their continued efforts."

The members stationed in DC will have the same living conditions as those who provided support last week. Theywill stay in hotel rooms, have multiple hot meals a day and have standardized work shifts with regular breaks.



Command Sgt. Major Benzie Timberlake, the senior enlisted Soldier for 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry helped to spearhead Kentucky's initial response to the Presidential Inauguration and said that the experience in Washington D.C. was an overwhelmingly positive one.



"Our Soldiers really enjoyed themselves in Washington for the Inauguration," said Timberlake. "Our fellow Kentuckians can rest easy knowing that all of our Soldiers were treated with the dignity and respect they deserved. We were not forced to sleep in parking garages, were fed way too much food and all lodged in 5-star hotels."

Officials have said National Guard member will remain in the nation's Capitol until mid-March.

