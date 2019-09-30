FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are returning to Kentucky this week after nine months in Iraq.

Fort Campbell says the soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team are scheduled to return Monday, when a welcome home ceremony will be held.

The Army post is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

