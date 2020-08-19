Fort Campbell soldiers return home from deployment

More than 110 soldiers received a welcome back from their deployment in Africa.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Fort Campbell welcomed home more than 110 soldiers returning home from their deployment to Africa.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, reunited with their families.

A brief ceremony was held on the division parade field at the base.

While deployed, the Soldiers supported the East Africa Response Force (EARF), which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations across Africa.

Soldiers were initially deployed from Fort Campbell in May.

In January, the EARF deployed to Manda Bay, Kenya, following the attack on the Kenya Defense Force base there.

