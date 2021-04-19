'We have a crucial responsibility to be ready': Soldiers from 3 US Army installations to participate in training at Fort Knox

The training is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic effort designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy units around the globe.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — If you live around Fort Knox, get ready to see more action than normal at the US Army installation.

Fort Knox is scheduled to be the site of training starting Tuesday for soldiers from Fort Campbell in Kentucky, the US Army’s 110th Chemical Battalion and 48th Chemical Brigade from Fort Hood out of Texas and Fort Lewis out of Washington, a news release states.

Fort Campbell officials confirm, their 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will deploy approximately 160 Soldiers to Fort Knox in support of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) to be held there.

“We have a crucial responsibility to be ready when the nation calls on us,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, division public affairs officer. “This exercise is an opportunity for us to train the same procedures we use to conduct short-notice deployments anywhere in the world.”

The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic effort designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy units around the globe.

