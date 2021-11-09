East Tennessee soldier remembered at public memorial at Gibbs High School

The public was invited to pay their respects to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss at Gibbs High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss has been posthumously awarded the Purple Heart after being killed in an attack alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport while trying to evacuate people out of Afghanistan.

All 13 troops were awarded the medal Wednesday after they were killed on August 26 in a suicide bombing while trying to screen people at the airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.

Congressman Tim Burchett's office announced Wednesday the family is planning to hold a public memorial ceremony at the Gibbs High School football stadium on Saturday, September 11 at 5 p.m.

Gov. Bill Lee on Friday said flags at the state Capitol will also be flown at half-staff in honor of Knauss and those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Knauss graduated from high school in 2016 before joining the military.

Knauss and his family will travel in a procession to the high school at 2628 Tazewell Pike from Mynatt Funeral Home's Halls Chapel at 4131 East Emory Road. The procession will travel east on Emory Road, across Maynardville Pike, and continue all the way to Tazewell Pike at Harbison's Crossroads before arrived at the school at 4:30 p.m. People are invited to line portions of the procession route but are asked to do so safely and respectfully.

The public is invited to pay their respects to Knauss in the high school gymnasium after the service, where he will be lying in repose. People are asked to turn off their cell phones, and no video or photos will be allowed to be taken in the gymnasium.

People can also visit Mynatt funeral Home's Halls or Fountain City location starting the afternoon of September 9 to sign guestbooks to pay their respects.

On Thursday, people lined up on Maloney Road bridge paying tribute to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss as his body returned home. The family requested no media coverage and we wanted to respect their wishes.