Midshipman asks judge to block his removal over tweets which included one about Breonna Taylor

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has asked a federal judge in Maryland to block his expulsion over messages he posted on social media.

The posts include one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” when police killed the Black woman during a drug raid on her Kentucky home. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander didn't immediately rule Friday after presiding over a hearing on Chase Standage’s request for an order allowing him to graduate.

Standage claims the academy violated his First Amendment right to freely express his views.

He is accused of violating academy rules governing political activity and of engaging in conduct unbecoming a midshipman.