x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Military News

Midshipman asks judge to block his removal over tweets which included one about Breonna Taylor

The posts include one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” when police killed the Black woman during a drug raid on her Kentucky home.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has asked a federal judge in Maryland to block his expulsion over messages he posted on social media. 

The posts include one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” when police killed the Black woman during a drug raid on her Kentucky home. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander didn't immediately rule Friday after presiding over a hearing on Chase Standage’s request for an order allowing him to graduate. 

RELATED: Naval Academy midshipman sues over discipline for tweet about Breonna Taylor

Standage claims the academy violated his First Amendment right to freely express his views. 

He is accused of violating academy rules governing political activity and of engaging in conduct unbecoming a midshipman.

Breonna Taylor Case | Full WHAS11 Coverage

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 