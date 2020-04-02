ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A decorated U.S. Air Force officer has been sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Visconi of Fairfax is a colonel in the Air Force and a pilot who has won the Bronze Star and numerous other awards.

He pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say he downloaded numerous images of preteen girls from the Internet, and he also took hundreds of images on his own phone focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls.

The five-year sentence imposed Friday in federal court in Alexandria by Judge T.S. Ellis III is less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, Visconi was set to be in command at Joint Base Andrews when an investigation into his online activity began in 2015.

To go along with the time he will serve in prison, Visconi will also have to serve 15 years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay restitution to his victims. He was also ordered by the judge to complete 50 hours of community service by speaking of writing about his experience and conviction.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

