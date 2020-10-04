NORFOLK, Va. — For the Air Force -- like all the branches -- the mission must go on, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The numbers among the troops are pretty staggering. The Department of Defense reports that as of this week, it has 1,898 cases of COVID-19 among the four active-duty D.o.D.branches.

The Navy tops the list, with 597 cases; the Army is second, with 398 cases; the Air Force is third with 367 cases; and the Marine Corps is fourth, with 164 cases.

Additionally, the Army National Guard has 381 cases.

"It's not business as usual. It's business as required," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall "Brad" Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command. "That's how we've made our decisions about training during this crisis."

Webb spoke Friday about the challenges facing his branch, and its 321,000 active-duty members.

"We are laser-focused on the SecDef's three priorities: people, which is ensuring to the utmost degree possible; the safety of our airmen and families, mission which, of course, is about national defense; and partners, which is a whole of nation response to this crisis," he said.

Webb said while it is important for the troops to maintain social distancing as much as possible, it is equally crucial the military manages to maintain its edge in an ever-dangerous world.

"Rest assured, our near-peer adversaries are watching how we respond to this massive health threat," he said.

One concession to the virus that the Air Force has made is shortening the amount of time for Basic Military Training from 8.5 weeks to 7 weeks.

Another concession: during graduation this week, all trainees wore face masks.

RELATED: In spite of coronavirus, military leaders insist U.S. armed forces can get job done

RELATED: New acting Navy secretary takes over amid fallout from Roosevelt captain's firing