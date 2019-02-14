PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two incidents at Norfolk Naval Shipyard caused it to go on lockdown Thursday, an official said.

Around 9 a.m., a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall, while around 10:48 a.m. there were reports of an active shooter in a building, shipyard spokesperson Terri Davis said.

The whole base went on lockdown during these reports. The lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m. and Norfolk Naval Shipyard returned to normal operations.

NCIS, shipyard law enforcement were on scene, Davis said.

Portsmouth police told 13News Now the active shooter call was a false alarm.

No further information about the incident has been released at this time.