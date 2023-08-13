Jet crashes during Thunder over Michigan air show in Belleville, Michigan

Police say both pilots were able to eject and are reportedly okay. There were no injuries at the crash site either.

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Two pilots had to eject from their jet at the Thunder over Michigan air show in Belleville, Michigan outside of Detroit on Sunday afternoon, according to officials on the scene.

CBS News Detroit is reporting that the MiG-23 aircraft experienced an issue while flying over Belleville Lake just after 4 p.m.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport says the jet crashed in a parking lot adjacent to the the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville where several unoccupied vehicles were struck.

According to police, there were no injuries people on the ground where the plane crashed. The pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Kevin McNamara, Van Buren Twp. Supervisor says one of the pilots ejected into Bellville Lake and another landed in a tree. McNamara says both pilots were hurt "pretty bad" but both "will be okay."

According to McNamara, the plane initially landed in an abandoned golf course before sliding about 100 yards and coming to rest against the apartment building.

”We’re a subdivision community. It landed next to a lake. There are not very many empty properties next to lakes. This happens to be one of the rare properties there are. It’s a miracle," said McNamara.

Residents of the apartments have been told to evacuate the buildings until structural engineers can check the buildings for damage.

Darrin Martin's son lives at the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex and told WTOL 11 he is thankful his son is alive.

"(I am) still a little shakey, but I'm relieved no one was hurt because it could have been really bad," said Martin.

The Red Cross is also responding to the crash site to assist displaced residents.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday the cause of the crash is unknown.

The air show was taking place at the Willow Run Airport in Belleville, Michigan.

At 4:23 p.m. the air show announced on Facebook that a "situation" had occurred that required them to stop the show.

People were then asked to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

On Sunday evening, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced they will also be investigating the crash.