Macy's still plans on holding annual Thanksgiving parade despite COVID-19 pandemic

The company released a statement on its website, saying "it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November."

NEW YORK — The show must go on in New York!

Macy's has announced its intent to hold the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's cited the safe and innovative production of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks as a means to hold the parade in November.

More details are expected in the fall.

This year's parade will take place Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. - noon ET.