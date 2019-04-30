GATLINBURG, Tenn. — People will soon be able to take the Gatlinburg SkyLift to the top and actually get off and explore around when it's up there.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift, which has been offering premier views of Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains since 1954, has been running but guests haven't been allowed to get off and enjoy the landscape since the November 2016 fires.

Views of the Gatlinburg SkyBridge on opening day

On May 17, an upgraded Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be unveiled with its record-breaking SkyBridge attraction.

The bridge is considered America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge and the third longest in the world.

The SkyBridge measures 680 feet in length, making it the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. Guests will be able to walk across at their own pace, passing glass-floor panels at its highest point and taking in some of the best views of the Smokies.

The lift will open to the public directly after a 1 p.m. invitation-only grand opening on May 17.

Folks will have the chance to be among the first to experience the breathtaking SkyBridge and expansive new SkyDeck. Guests can purchase tickets at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park office in Downtown Gatlinburg.

Also new to the top of Crockett Mountain, the SkyDeck boasts an expansive observation area, new snack shop and bar, gift shop and plenty of available seating.

“The Gatlinburg SkyLift is an instantly recognizable landmark in the downtown area, and we wanted to preserve its history and all treasured memories in our expansion,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “The wildfires destroyed the iconic chairlift and shop, and rebuilding has been a labor of love for our team. We’re proud to say that the ‘Best Seat in Gatlinburg’ is back and better than ever with these breathtaking new additions.”

Upgraded to a three-seat lift, visitors will now have access to all attractions for one price.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is open daily, year-round but the SkyLift is closed for annual maintenance through May 3, 2019.

