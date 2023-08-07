A bolt of lightning left a mark on both the police car and the deputy it struck in Walton County.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Lightning struck a Walton County deputy's patrol car while he was driving over the weekend in Defuniak Springs.

The sheriff's office says county firefighters transported the deputy to the hospital after the incident on Sunday, adding that he's "awake and conscious and is expected to be okay."

In a social media post, the Walton County Sheriff's Office reminded residents to know how to protect themselves when lightning strikes.

"Storms can be unpredictable and come up quickly. Please use your best judgement [sic] and get to a safe area when clouds roll in," the post said.

Florida has consistently been one of the states with the highest amount of lightning strikes. It even topped the list of states with the most lightning-related deaths in 2021.

The National Weather Service recommends getting indoors as quickly as possible during a storm while avoiding electrical equipment or any sources of water, including baths and showers. It also suggests the following: