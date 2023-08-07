DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Lightning struck a Walton County deputy's patrol car while he was driving over the weekend in Defuniak Springs.
The sheriff's office says county firefighters transported the deputy to the hospital after the incident on Sunday, adding that he's "awake and conscious and is expected to be okay."
In a social media post, the Walton County Sheriff's Office reminded residents to know how to protect themselves when lightning strikes.
"Storms can be unpredictable and come up quickly. Please use your best judgement [sic] and get to a safe area when clouds roll in," the post said.
Florida has consistently been one of the states with the highest amount of lightning strikes. It even topped the list of states with the most lightning-related deaths in 2021.
The National Weather Service recommends getting indoors as quickly as possible during a storm while avoiding electrical equipment or any sources of water, including baths and showers. It also suggests the following:
- Stay away from exterior windows and doors that might contain metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
- Stay off balconies, porches and out of open garages or car ports.
- Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.
- Protect your pets: Dog houses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.
- Protect your property: Lightning generates electric surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from the actual strike. Typical surge protectors will not protect equipment from a lightning strike. Do not unplug equipment during a thunderstorm as there is a risk you could be struck.