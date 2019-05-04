Holocaust.

The word comes from the Greek words "holos" which means whole and "kaustos" which means burned.

Historically, the word was used to describe a sacrificial offering burned on an altar, but since 1945 the word has taken on a new and horrible meaning.

The word holocaust is now synonymous with the mass murder of around 6 million European Jews -- as well as millions of others, including Gypsies and homosexuals -- by the German Nazi regime during the Second World War.

This mass genocide is an event which should be talked about often. Keeping it in the forefront will help prevent a similar situation from ever happening again.

A 2019 study by the Claims Conference found critical gaps in Holocaust knowledge.

According to the study, 31% of people believe that substantially less than six million Jews were killed.

The survey also says 70% say fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to.

And finally, more than half (58%) of Americans say something like the Holocause could happen again.