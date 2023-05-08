The popular Twitch streamer claimed he was going to give away a large number of PS5 consoles to those who showed up, when he did not have them to give away.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A popular Twitch streamer is charged with inciting a riot after a dangerous crowd broke out in Union Square Park Friday for a Twitch streamer.

Thousands of people flocked to the area after streamer Kai Cenat announced a giveaway.

Cenat said he was was going to give away a large number of PlayStation 5 consoles to those who showed up.

Many in the crowd became violent when it became clear that he did not actually have the game consoles to give away.

NYPD said that the streamer did not get the required permits to hold the event and say it spiraled into a dangerous situation.

"Listen, we're not against young people having a good time. We're not against young people gathering but it can't be to this level where it's dangerous," said Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of NYPD. "A lot of people got hurt today."