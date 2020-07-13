Judge blocks federal executions; first was set in Indiana Monday

The executions, pushed by the Trump administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana.

The administration is certain to ask a higher court to allow the executions to move forward.

The executions, pushed by the Trump administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003.