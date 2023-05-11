How much would you pay to eat Maine lobster? Would you pay $450?

An attendee shared a menu from a Formula 1 event in Miami this week on social media, and it had Maine lobster rolls listed for $450.

PORTLAND, Maine — Tourism season in Maine is fast approaching as thousands of visitors will enter Vacationland hungry for their first lobster roll of the summer. But outside of Maine, lobster prices can vary quite a bit.

An attendee of a Formula 1 event in Miami this week shared a picture showing one of the menus at the race on social media. And listed at the top of the menu were Maine lobster rolls ... for $450.

Of course, that $450 is listed to serve four people. But even then, the price breaks down to $113 for one person. The only thing more expensive on the menu is the "F1 Platter," which includes sliders, a ribeye quesadilla, and chicken tenders.

For comparison, DiMillos On the Water serves a lobster roll for $27. Highroller Lobster Co. serves a lobster roll for $16. And Luke's Lobster Portland Pier serves four lobster rolls for $144.

Yo. I thought this was a different currency at first pic.twitter.com/CIyxjhBufe — Jon Schaff (@JonathanSchaff) May 7, 2023

Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's on the Pier in Rockland. It's been open since 2011. She sometimes appears on 207.

Archer told NEWS CENTER Maine she's seen high-priced lobster before, but nothing above $40 per roll.

"And I thought that was bad," she wrote in an email.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to F1 Miami Grand Prix officials but did not hear back by the time of publication. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.