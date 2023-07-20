A Houston man had to have his hands, toes amputated. It may have all started with a flea bite.

Despite it all, Michael Kohlhof is staying positive.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas family thinks a flea bite may have started an awful medical ordeal that caused a Houston man to lose both his hands and toes.

On June 19, Michael Kohlhof, 35, went to the emergency room in San Antonio for what he thought was the flu. By the end of the day, he was in the ICU for typhus fever, which is a group of diseases caused by bacteria that are spread to humans by fleas, lice and chiggers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After the typhus diagnosis, Kohlhof went into septic shock and then had organ failure.

J'Lenne Hardaway, Kohlhof's mom, said when he came to San Antonio for a visit, he was already feeling sick.

"We just kind of let it go, thinking maybe it's COVID, we did the COVID testing. Then went into maybe it's the flu and heat exhaustion," said Hardaway.

“He came down with a lot of weird symptoms, had trouble regulating his body temperature had chills, fever, GI distress, both body aches,” said Kohlhof’s partner, Alishpa Masood. “Ruled out COVID, and eventually, like his toes started feeling numb.”

Hardaway said Kohlhof was trying to get well on his own to save him a trip to the hospital because he didn't have insurance. But the trip to a San Antonio emergency room may have saved his life.

“If it were 48 hours later, he would have not made it,” she said.

Kohlhof has a long road ahead of him. His family said they're waiting to learn what happens next but through it all, he's somehow staying positive.