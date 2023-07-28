Police matched a photo of Robert Moore celebrating his hole-in-one to surveillance footage showing the suspect in the killing of an 87-year-old man.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Last Thursday, a golf victory led to the arrest of 75-year-old Robert Moore.

Moore is charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person in connection to the death of an 87-year-old who was beaten and later died in the Villages -- the massive retirement community that spans between Marion and Sumter counties, and the subject of the Netflix documentary 'Some Kind of Heaven.'

After the beating, a detective was able to determine Robert Moore's identity through a photo that was posted in local outlet the Villages-News, celebrating a hole-in-one, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Moore is accused of beating Dean William Zook in the parking lot of the Glenview Country Club on June 28. Police records show that Zook backed into a vehicle, which Moore mistakenly believed to be his car.

Moore then allegedly began punching Zook in his face and head, injuries that later led to his death.

After realizing the damaged car was not his car, Moore left the parking lot.

Zook's wife told police that she saw Moore go back inside -- surveillance footage showed that he had indeed returned to the country club and purchased food to-go.

Police were able to obtain the credit card number used to pay for the takeout food and find Moore's name.

A google search for "Robert Moore" led police to the photo of Moore posing on the golf course. (The Villages-News had posted surveillance photos of Moore, asking for the public to assist in the search, but later reported that their own photo had ended the search.)