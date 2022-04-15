Here are some last-minute tax filing tips ahead of the Monday deadline

It's Easter weekend, and many people across the U.S. are expected to spend it working to file their taxes at the last minute.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday is the last day people will be able to file their taxes without being penalized. Missing the deadline can cause taxpayers to pay late filing penalties, which are calculated based on how late people are to file.

However, with it being Easter Weekend, people are expected to spend some of the time collecting their paperwork and sending it to the IRS. Many may request an extension instead of collecting W2s and 1099 forms.

If their request is approved, they will have until October 15 to file their taxes. However, they will need to estimate their tax liabilities and pay the estimated amount due when requesting the extension. The request needs to be submitted by Monday.

However, the IRS already announced an extension for people impacted by the tornadoes and winter storms in parts of Illinois and Tennessee during December 2021. There are specific counties listed on the IRS' website, mostly covering Middle and West Tennessee. No East Tennessee counties are eligible for the May 16 extension.