GASTONIA, N.C. — There are over 90,000 centenarians in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census, and a Gastonia woman is joining the club.

Margaret Ann Dickson celebrated her 100th birthday with loved ones, on Sunday. The mother of three was surrounded by five generations of love.

“I'm happy to see all of y'all,” Dickson said.

“It’s just awesome to see my mom and just a century apart from her newest great, great-grandchild,” her daughter Ann Dickson said.

“Having your great-grandmother still living when you are in your 30s is a blessing in itself,” her great-granddaughter Haley Phillips said.

The festivities took place on National Grandparents Day, giving several family members in the room something more to celebrate.

“My other daughter is the newest grandmother so this is her first grandmother's day,” Ann Dickson said.

Centuries of lessons and stories were passed on from one generation to another.

“Margaret would always tell me stories of how she would always go out to dance and parties,” her great-grandson Carter Hurt said. “So, don’t be afraid to have fun and keep your family close.”

“Just being confident in myself and being such a strong-willed person because she definitely has that personality,” Phillips said.

You can’t forget Margaret Ann Dickson’s beauty tips.

“The best advice she has given me is, when you come out of the shower, put lotion on your body so your skin can be pretty,” her granddaughter Christine Woods said.

With her faith and family by her side, Margaret Ann Dickson said she’s grateful to experience this milestone.

“I prayed that I would [reach 100],” Margaret Ann Dickson said.