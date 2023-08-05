Firefighters rescue baby left inside hot car in Home Depot parking lot

Firefighters had to break the window to get the child out. The child is expected to be fine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 9 rescued a child from inside a hot car in the parking lot of the north Spokane Home Depot.

Firefighters arrived at the store's parking lot after they got a call reporting a baby was left in a car around noon.

Spokane Co Fire District 9 responded to a call of a baby left in a car in the parking lot of the north Spokane Home Depot at around noon. FF’s ended up breaking a window to get the child out. The child is expected to be ok. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/1ye5phhBBt — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) August 4, 2023

