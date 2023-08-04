The bear will be taken to a Colorado animal sanctuary after a veterinary exam. Her three cubs will potentially be relocated away from their mother.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A large bear responsible for nearly two dozen break-ins in the South Lake Tahoe area has been captured.

According to a news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the female bear known as 64F and her three cubs were caught Friday morning.

CDFW says DNA connected 64F to at least 21 break-ins and property damage in South Lake Tahoe since Feb. 2022. They also say she’s one of several bears people misidentified last year as ‘Hank the Tank.’

CDFW has permission from the state of Colorado to place the bear at The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield after a veterinary exam. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is only authorized to approve one such placement and is choosing to use it on 64F because of the risk of serious incidents.

Her three cubs will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in the hopes they can discontinue the negative behavior learned from their mother and reintroduced to the wild.