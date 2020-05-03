REXBURG, Idaho — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday it is searching Yellowstone National Park for missing Idaho kids JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who used to live in Arizona.

The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking that visitors to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, submit any photos and video that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year old Tylee and 7-year old J.J.

PREVIOUSLY: Lori Vallow was called an 'empty nester.' Tylee Ryan has been missing since a trip to Yellowstone. Doc reveals new info in case of missing kids.

The FBI says the the children were in Yellowstone National Park on that date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox, traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT.

FBI

Law enforcement is looking for photos and videos that may have captured images of them and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present.

The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video: FBI.gov/Rexburg.

The public is asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

JJ, 7, was last seen alive on Sept. 24. Tylee, 17, has not been seen since Sept. 8. Neither of them has been heard from since.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on last month on a warrant issued out of Idaho and was extradited this week.

