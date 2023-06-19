David Fuller, 57, was working on his truck outside his home when it rolled on him, crushing and killing him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family is finding strength through each other and through the outpouring of support from the community after tragedy struck the day before Father's Day.

Father of six, David Fuller, 57, was working on his truck outside his home when it rolled on him, crushing and killing him.

Portions of North Avenue in Grand Rapids were taped off Saturday afternoon while police investigated. The area was closed from Spencer Street to Ames Street, but has since reopened.

Fuller's wife, Angie, described Fuller as a family man who loved his children and grandchildren.

What happened was a freak accident, but it's a reminder to never take life for granted.

"He came to Dallas on vacation and he fixed my fence," said Jessica Murrell while she scrolled through photographs, remembering the good times. Memories that are now more precious than ever.

"The best. He was the man. He was it. He was all of it. He was everything," said Angie.

Angie Fuller and David Fuller married in 1998, blending their two families.

He made her feel safe and believe in love again.

What happened Saturday morning was something she didn't think would happen in a million years.

"He called me asking if he go to the race and would I mind," she said. "He was thinking of me. I said go, you need to have fun. I have you the rest of my life. That was the last thing I said."

The tragedy struck just before Father's Day and their 13th wedding anniversary this Sunday.

"Dave knows what he's doing. He would not have done this if he knew he was going to get hurt. Something happened that wasn't supposed to."

A machinist and diehard Steelers fan. A deer hunter and lover of the outdoors. His greatest passion though, his grandchildren.

"He was proud to be a grandpa. We have 13 grandkids and he lived for them," said Angie.

Angie hopes his devotion for his family--his legacy--carries on.

"I don't have him to say I love you every day anymore. Go home and tell your spouse, kids, whoever it is. I love you every day in his honor."

The family's GoFundMe to raise money for David's funeral and memorial has raised more than $3,000.

