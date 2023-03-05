The dog became stuck on a small rock in the middle of a swiftly flowing river in Ohio.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEREA, Ohio — A German Shepard was reunited with its family after it was rescued from a river in the Berea portion of the Metroparks.

Metroparks police responded to reports of a dog stuck on rocks near the Barrett Road Overlook Tuesday evening. The dog became stuck on a small rock in the middle of a swiftly flowing river.

Members of the Berea Fire Department, Southwest Emergency Response Team (SERT) and Cleveland Metroparks Police Water Rescue Team responded and assisted in the rescue of the dog.

The rescue became more difficult due to high water levels from recent rainfall, but the dog was rescued safely without additional complications.

Additional pictures from the rescue can be seen below.