PHOENIX — The two physicians at Hacienda Healthcare who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services with Hacienda, the facility said Monday.

One doctor resigned and another was suspended.

The Arizona Health Care and Cost Containment System said in a letter to Dr. Thanh Nguyen sent Monday, Jan. 14, that Nguyen was being suspended because "you have placed the health and welfare of AHCCCS members in danger."

The suspension will remain in place pending the completion of the investigation into the suspected sexual assault at the facility, the letter says.

The victim, who has been at the facility more than a decade, gave birth at the facility Dec. 29 when the staff had “no idea” she was pregnant, according to one staffer on the initial 911 call, which was released Jan. 11.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the sexual assault.

Hacienda Healthcare CEO Bill Timmons resigned Jan. 7.

As Phoenix PD continues to investigate the suspected sexual assault, investigators served a search warrant on Jan. 8 for DNA tests of male employees. The state also requested pregnancy and STD testing for all Hacienda patients last week.

"Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathy to the client and her family," the facility said in a statement Monday. "Hacienda intends to do everything possible to restore its credibility in the eyes of our patients, families, the community and our agency partners at every level."

