'An absolute tragedy': Police searching for at least 2 suspects after 9 people hurt in Cincinnati shooting

Police said two people who were involved in an altercation on Main Street pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire.

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for at least two suspects after nine people were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Main Street near downtown shortly before 1:40 a.m. following reports of a disorderly crowd.

Police said two groups started fighting while officers were clearing the crowd from the street. At least two individuals involved in the altercation pulled out firearms and exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire into the crowd.

In a press briefing, Cincinnati police said eight men and one woman were hurt and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victims’ ages range from 23 to 47.

An officer fired one shot at an unidentified suspect who was leaving the scene, but it’s unclear whether the suspect was struck by gunfire, according to police.

"Today's events are completely and totally unacceptable. The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the city's gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented the loss of life," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement.