Capitol Police acknowledges concerns over March 4 rumors that could involve QAnon beliefs

"Based on the intelligence that we have, the department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days."

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police released a statement Tuesday that it is aware of "intelligence pertaining to March 4 and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," said the department in a tweet.

"Based on the intelligence that we have, the department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include, March 4. The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce," added Capitol Police in its statement.

According to WUSA9's Jordan Fischer, who has been fully covering the Capitol riot, there is a belief by some in the QAnon community that March 4 signals the return of former-President Donald Trump.

"March 4 is the day some QAnon adherents believe Donald Trump will make his victorious return to D.C., be sworn back in as president and begin the long-awaited executions of the Satanic child sex cabal they think runs the government," according to Fischer.

March 4 is the day some #QAnon adherents believe Donald Trump will make his victorious return to D.C., be sworn back in as president and begin the long-awaited executions of the Satanic child sex cabal they think runs the government. https://t.co/zLKO7ovNol — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) March 3, 2021

Capitol Police did not point to a specific group or give any additional comments about March 4 intelligence and what intel its department has been shown.

The threat of extremism is growing in America and some people fear the growing diversity of its participants has provided more reason to be concerned.

On Tuesday, FBI Chris Wray answered questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill about domestic terrorism following the Jan. 6 Insurrection.

Wray condemned the January U.S. Capitol riot while making it a point to say his agency is looking at the potential for extremism regardless of where it originates politically.

Wray said the FBI currently has 2,000 active investigations into domestic terrorism. He said that is twice the number it had in 2017.

“It is clear that a large and growing number of the people we have arrested so far in connection with the 6th (Jan. 6 Capitol riot) are what we would call militia violent extremism,” he said.