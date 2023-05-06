Caleb Guy, 20, is just one of five representing Team USA in Germany. He will compete in some kayaking singles this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CANTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta resident and Chick-fil-A team member is going overseas to compete in the upcoming Special Olympics World Games this month.

Twenty-year-old Caleb Guy is just one of five representing Team USA in Germany. He will compete in kayaking.

He is from Ball Ground, Georgia and has participated in many sports including basketball, soccer and tennis.

Guy is coming up on his fourth anniversary as a Chick-fil-A team member at the Canton Marketplace location.

According to a Facebook post from Special Olympics Georgia, Guy has been competing in the Special Olympics for more than a decade.

The post stated that Guy also loves watching college football, listening to music and singing in the youth choir at his church.

“We are thrilled to come together to support Caleb and to celebrate all of his fantastic achievements,” said Kevin Williams, local restaurant operator.

He will be participating in the 200m and 500m singles.

Guy's supporters are throwing him a send-off party with special remarks and autograph singing with him on Tuesday at Chick-fil-A on Cumming Highway.

Those who would like to cheer Guy on can comment on this Facebook post here.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.