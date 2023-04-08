Get your Buc-ee's fix anywhere: Man resells products through online store

In November 2020, Chris Koerner opened his online store, TexasSnax.com.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ever wanted to get your fix of Beaver Nuggets or beef jerky, but you don't have a Buc-ee's nearby?

One man made it his mission to provide Buc-ee's products to everyone through an online store. But the journey wasn't an easy one.

According to The Hustle, Chris Koerner came up with the idea for an online store selling Buc-ee's products. He thought of the idea during the pandemic when he was craving some Buc-ee's treats. That's when he found out that there was no website to purchase snacks from the popular convenience store chain.

The Hustle reported Koerner went to a Buc-ee's with his family and bought 650 Buc-ee's-only items. Koerner then started his plan to set up an online store, which he planned to call "BeaverSnax.com."

A lawyer at Buc-ee's responded to an email from Koerner, telling him his plan was OK to proceed. Koerner's store falls under the first-sale doctrine, which states "an individual who knowingly purchases a copy of a copyrighted work from the copyright holder receives the right to sell, display or otherwise dispose of that particular copy, notwithstanding the interests of the copyright owner."

In November 2020, Koerner opened his online store, with the changed name TexasSnax.com. The site states, "As avid fans of Buc-ee's, we are your go-to third-party sellers, bringing you the largest selection of Buc-ee's snacks and merchandise."

The website has roughly 1,200 Buc-ee items that people can get their hands – everything from seasonal products to year-round Buc-ee's favorites. Koerner told The Hustle the site sells anywhere between $250,000 to $300,00 worth a month.

TexasSnax.com isn't the only online store that resells Buc-ee's products. There are 15 others that resell products from the chain through Amazon, according to The Hustle.

To learn more about Koerner's business, read The Hustle's full article.