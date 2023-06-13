3 bears spotted in Butts County, deputies say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Tuesday to notify the public about bear sightings in the area.
Authorities said at least two black bears were seen on Shiloh Road in Jenkinsburg. They also said another bear was spotted at Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson.
Deputies posted a video of what appears to be surveillance footage of the bears roaming around.
"It is unusual for black bears to be in our area, but we have seen them from time to time," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been made aware of the sightings.
Here's a list of tips the DNR provided on how to stay 'BearWise':
- Stay alert and stay together - Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible.
- Leave no trash or food scraps - Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even “harmless” items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.
- Keep dogs leashed - Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself.
- Camp safely - Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible.
- Know what to do if you see a black bear - If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away.
- Carry bear spray & know how to use it - Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you.