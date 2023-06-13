3 bears spotted in Butts County, deputies say

The Butts County Sheriff's Office notified the public about the bear sightings in a Facebook posts on Tuesday.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Tuesday to notify the public about bear sightings in the area.

Authorities said at least two black bears were seen on Shiloh Road in Jenkinsburg. They also said another bear was spotted at Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson.

Deputies posted a video of what appears to be surveillance footage of the bears roaming around.

"It is unusual for black bears to be in our area, but we have seen them from time to time," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have been made aware of the sightings.

Here's a list of tips the DNR provided on how to stay 'BearWise':