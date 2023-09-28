At 94 he built a pool for the neighborhood kids. See the special way they marked his 100th birthday

Keith Davison was fighting loneliness after the death of his wife. The pool has proven to be the perfect antidote.

MORRIS, Minn. — When a retired judge built a backyard pool at age 94, he knew more than a few people would question how long he could even enjoy it.

Six years later, the doubters have their answer.

“Well, the secret is, don't die,” Keith Davison says with a laugh.

As he sits by his pool surrounded by neighborhood kids and their parents, the judge, as they call him, has reached a milestone.

“Yeah,” Keith’s across-the-street neighbor, Jessica Huebner, says with a chuckle. “He’s 100 now.”

Laughter was not so common at Keith’s house six years ago.

“I knew I had to do something or go nuts,” he says.

The WWII veteran – with no grandchildren - was battling loneliness.

“You just can't imagine what it's like,” Keith told KARE TV in 2017. “April of 2016 was when I lost her.”

Keith lost Evy, his wife of 66 years. “You cry a lot. That's just the way it is,” Keith said six years ago."



And now?

“Oh wow!” Keith exclaims as one of the youngsters in his pool performs a trick off the diving board.

The chatter of happy children is as constant as the conversation taking place between Keith and the small gathering of neighbors on his pool deck.

“I love being here,” says Beverly Metzker, who’s come to the pool two or three times a week during the summer months with her 9-year-old daughter Zoey.

How does this compare to Morris, Minnesota's other pool?

“What other pool?” laughs neighbor Hailey Karas.



Now, the only outdoor pool in Morris has become the neighborhood’s pool, too.

“You know, it's a terrible business expense - terrible,” Keith says, “but it's one of the best investments I've ever made.”



An investment continuing to yield dividends.

As the sun sets that same evening, dozens of the judge’s neighbors gather in Huebner’s front yard.

Their annual summer block party has morphed into a 100th birthday party for Keith.

The gathering features such birthday party staples as a bouncy house and a cookout and some things one normally doesn’t see. Take for instance, the 100-year-old tuba player who climbs the stairs to the mobile stage on which the Morris Area Community Band will play.

“It was a lot different than when I was 18,” Keith says as a Sousaphone is draped around his neck.

The theme from Hogan’s Heroes gives Keith plenty of opportunity the stretch both his lips and cheeks.

Jessica stands to the side admiring the judge’s stamina. “And he's playing the largest instrument at age 100.” She notes. “Pretty amazing, pretty incredible.”

Keith descends from the stage and takes his place at the buffet tables lined up on Jessica’s lawn.

Plates are filled at the potluck that stretches across several other tables.

Neighbors converse and laugh.

Keith is lonely, no more.

“Thank you for enriching our lives with your goodness, love, generosity, and wisdom,” Jessica says into the microphone on which delivers a birthday message.

The standing ovation that follows is spontaneous and long.

When the applause ends, Keith summons a few of his own words.

“I'm surrounded by friends and what more could you ask for,” he tells to his neighbors.

The candles are lit on a pool-themed cake as Keith’s neighbors sing happy birthday.

As Keith blows out the candles, children gather around him and cheer.

A retired judge dug a hole in his backyard.



A hole now as full as Keith Davison’s 100-year-old heart.

