9 people injured in Cincinnati shooting

Police said the shooting happened Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Main Street.

CINCINNATI — At least nine people were injured in a shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Main Street shortly before 1:40 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to Cincinnati police, multiple shots were fired into a large crowd and nine people were confirmed injured. Police said all the victims are expected to survive.

An officer with the Cincinnati Police Department said in a press conference that an officer shot at an unidentified suspect as they fled the scene, but it's unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. No one has been taken into custody at this time.