LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Last year fifty-one children died from heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

The founder of kidsandcars.org said 2018 was the worst year in U.S. history for hot car deaths.

This surpasses the 49 children who died in a hot car in 2010.

Click here for a checklist on how you can help prevent leaving your kids in a hot vehicle.