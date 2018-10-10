LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former deputy coroner says a coroner in Kentucky grabbed her butt as she climbed down a ladder and made vulgar and degrading comments about women.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Melissa Neale said in a lawsuit filed in September that Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn subjected her to inappropriate behavior and comments. It says Neale worked in the office for two years until June 2017.

Neale alleges Ginn groped himself while talking to her in meetings, among other things. Neale reported her allegations to the city's human resources department. The city substantiated some allegations against Ginn but said it lacked authority to take action against him because he's an elected, countywide official.

Ginn has denied the allegations in a response filed in Fayette Circuit Court. He faces challenger Larry Owens in a Nov. 6 general election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.