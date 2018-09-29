MONTICELLO, Fla. (AP) -- Up to 200 small pet pigs are being collected from a Florida property where officials say the animals were being hoarded.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that some of the pigs have escaped into the woods surrounding the Monticello property.

Animal Allies of Florida's Avalon Mini Pigs stepped in to help the animals after their owner reached out for help on social media.

Coordinator Christal Ellard says the pigs range from 10 inches (25 centimeters) to 30 inches (75 centimeters) tall. She says the pigs are mostly healthy, though some are thin from malnourishment.

Ellard says the pigs' owner is "a person with the best intentions" but the animals are very fertile and the situation quickly grew out of control.

