(INSIDE EDITION) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech at the G7 summit, in which he rebuked President Trump and vowed to protect Canadian interests, has drawn comparisons to an iconic movie moment near and dear to the hearts of many a Hugh Grant fan.

Trudeau said during a news conference Saturday that Canada will "move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones that the Americans have unjustly applied to us."

His response comes after the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Though the decision comes with "regret," Trudeau said Canada would impose its measures "with absolute certainty and firmness."

"I have made it very clear to the president that it is something we relish doing but it is something that we absolutely will do," Trudeau told reporters. “Because Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable — but we will not be pushed around."

Many compared Trudeau’s statement to the scene in 2003 holiday classic "Love Actually," in which Hugh Grant, playing the British prime minister, stands up to the American president, played by Billy Bob Thornton, during a press conference.

“I feel that this has become a bad relationship; a relationship based on the President taking exactly what he wants,” Grant’s prime minister says. "We may be a small country, but we’re a great one, too."

Many have pointed to that line in comparison to Trudeau’s speech.

"My job is to stand up for Canadian workers, Canadian interests and I will do that without flinching," Trudeau said Saturday.

"Tell the truth @JustinTrudeau, just how many times have you watched ‘Love Actually?’” one person on Twitter quipped.

President Trump, meanwhile, was not as kind, accusing Trudeau of "false statements" in a tweet.

"We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the #G7 summit," the Canadian prime minister’s office said. "The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn't said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the President."

