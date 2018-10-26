LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. The Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

This is a great opportunity for those who missed previous events, or who have subsequently accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs, to dispose of those medications easily and safely.

For more information, including a Collection Site Locator, public service announcements, resources and treatment information, click here.

SOME KENTUCKY SITES:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Louisville Metro Police Department at Hubbards Lane Kroger

Louisville Metro Police Department at Walgreens on Dixie Highway and on Hikes Lane

Louisville Metro Police Department at Brownsboro Road Kroger

SOME INDIANA SITES:

Clarksville Police Department

Indiana State Police District 45

Charlestown Police Department

Scott County Sheriff's Department

Jennings County Sheriff's Department

To see more sites to drop off prescriptions in Kentucky and Indiana click here.

