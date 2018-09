CINCINNATI (AP) - Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire at high-rise in downtown Cincinnati last week.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed last Thursday. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had about 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn't explained his attack.

Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a "Cincy Strong" shirt to benefit victims and first responders.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the company expects to raise more than $10,000.

