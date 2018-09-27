ABC News will air a special report live on Thursday morning at approximately 10am to cover Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The duration of the hearing is unknown, but ABC anticipates that the special report coverage could potentially run for multiple hours.

"Great Day Live" and the noon broadcast of WHAS11 news will not air due to this special report.

You can learn more about the hearing here. A live video of the hearing will also be available at that link.

© 2018 WHAS-TV