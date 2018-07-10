(INSIDE EDITION) -- An Atlanta woman has been arrested for public intoxication at a movie theater after putting booze and drugs in her son’s sippy cup.

Kristina Gibson couldn’t walk or talk earlier this week when she attempted to leave the theater with her 5-year-old son, Cobb County police said.

Staff at the theater reportedly kept Gibson from leaving when she tried to get into her car in the parking lot. An employee called police after moviegoers complained the mom’s son was crying.

Police said her friend came to pick up the boy and Gibson was taken to the hospital.

“[The officer] made sure the child was safe with another adult that the mom knew, and then actually had her transported to the hospital. He actually took a warrant out for her while she was getting treated medically,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

Police also suspect that she may have combined alcohol with prescription drugs.

Gibson reportedly surrendered to police on Wednesday.

