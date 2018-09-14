M&M's is going nuts with new flavors.

The brand will unveil three new offerings – English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut – in 2019, according to the Instagram account of the food vlog SnackChatLive, which included a photo of the trio.

The packages invite M&M's fans to vote on which of the three nut-based tastes – OK, actually legume-based – they like best.

The packaging for the international takes on the classic chocolate candy features M&M's characters – what the brand calls spokescandies – wearing headgear to reflect each flavor. The English guy has on a black trilby with a British flag tucked into the side, while the Mexican one dons a sombrero. The Thai anthropomorphized candy has a flower tucked behind its ear.

