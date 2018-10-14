MADISON, CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 3-year-old that wandered away from her home has been found safe.
According to WTVQ, the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Eden Hines was found alive by an off-duty officer around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The condition of the child was not disclosed.
According to their preliminary investigation, Kentucky State Police said Eden Hines walked away from her home near Berea around 1:30 p.m. Sunday
They asked residents in the area to check around their homes and inside their outbuildings, sheds or barns.
Berea is 124 miles east of Louisville.
